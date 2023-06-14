NMRC to Re-start Free E-rickshaw Service Between Aqua and Blue Line Stations in Noida

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Tuesday said it would re-start the free e-rickshaw service between the Aqua Line and the Blue Line metro stations here from June 14.

However, the service, which was stopped last month would resume with a modified route, the NMRC said.

“The dedicated walkway is blocked due to the construction of the foot over bridge connecting Sectors 51 and 52. This has stopped free e-rickshaw services being operated jointly by NMRC and DMRC," NMRC’s Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

“But with due diligence considering commuter needs, especially children and old age persons the e-rickshaw service is being restored with possible modified routes. Passengers can now take an e-rickshaw from both stations Sector-52 to Sector-51 from June 14," Maheshwari said.

She said the Noida Authority, which is building the foot overbridge, is also taking action to cover available footpaths for pedestrians between these two stations.

Meanwhile, an official said the foot overbridge is expected to be ready by 2024 and civil works on the project have already started while tenders for electrical works are yet to be floated.

Separately, a skywalk connecting the two stations is in the offing but is getting delayed on the end of a private firm which has been allotted the land between the two stations.