Noida Metro: GDA Explores New Route Linking Sector 62 To Sahibabad, Details Inside

Noida is gearing up for a groundbreaking development in its metro connectivity. The busy city is about embrace a brand-new route for connecting the upcoming Delhi-Ghaziabad metro line.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), the visionary behind this grand scheme, initially floated a proposal to unite the Electronic City Sector-62 Metro in Noida with the Mohan Nagar Metro Station, but plans have taken a new turn. Presently, all eyes are set on a dynamic proposition that will intricately connect the Noida Sector-62 Metro to the Sahibabad Metro Station.

The GDA has taken the initiative to complete the layout that will smoothly connect Sector 62 to Sahibabad, serving as a key in the union of the Red and Blue lines of the metro. This outstanding proposal is poised to pave the way for the development of a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) and is awaiting approval at an upcoming GDA board meeting.

Advertisement

This strategic decision follows an earlier attempt to connect the Noida Sector-62 Electronic City Metro Station with the Vaishali and Mohan Nagar Metro Stations. Despite the DPR being in an advanced stage and having a stunning cost estimate of Rs 3,325.22 crores, this innovative project was briefly put on hold.