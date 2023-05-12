Now Track Your Train In Real-Time With National Train Enquiry System (NTES) App

The Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world, serving millions of passengers every day. With such a vast network, passengers need to know the status of their train to avoid any inconvenience. The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) is an Indian Railways’ official website and mobile app designed to provide real-time information about train schedules, running status, and other related information to passengers. The NTES app is a user-friendly platform that allows you to check the current status of a train and its location in real-time to help them plan their journey accordingly.

Checking the train running status using the NTES app is a simple and convenient process that can be done by anyone with access to a smartphone or a computer. With the help of this app, passengers can get accurate and up-to-date information about the status of their train, such as its expected arrival time, departure time, delay status, and more for a hassle-free journey.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check the train running status using the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app.

Step 1: Download the NTES App

The first step is to download the NTES app on your smartphone. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Search for “NTES" in the app store and download the app.

Step 2: Open the App and Select ‘Spot Your Train’

After downloading the app, open it and select the ‘Spot Your Train’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the Train Number or Train Name

After selecting the ‘Spot Your Train’ option, you will be prompted to enter the train number or train name. Enter either the train number or the train name in the search box and click on the ‘Search’ button.

Step 4: Select the Train from the Search Results

Once you have entered the train number or train name, the app will display a list of search results. Select the train from the search results that you want to track.

Step 5: Check the Train Running Status

After selecting the train, the app will display the train’s running status in real time. You can see the train’s current location, the expected arrival time at the next station, the delay status, and other related information.

Step 6: Set Train Alert

The NTES app also allows you to set alerts for the train’s running status. To set an alert, click on the ‘Set Alert’ button on the train running status page. You will be prompted to enter your mobile number and email address to receive the alerts.

The passengers can also check the train running status using the NTES website (https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/), SMS Service, IVRS Service, and Railway Enquiry Counters at their convenience.