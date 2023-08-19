NTPC Initiates Trial Run of Hydrogen Bus in Leh

State-owned power giant NTPC has started a trial run of a hydrogen bus in Leh.

Towards achieving carbon-neutral Ladakh, NTPC is setting up a hydrogen fuelling station, solar plant and providing five fuel cell buses for operation on intracity routes of Leh, a company statement said.

The first hydrogen bus reached Leh on August 17 as part of a three-month-long process of field trials, roadworthiness tests and other statutory procedures.

Advertisement

This will be India’s first-ever deployment of hydrogen buses on public roads, it claimed.

The first-of-its-kind Green Hydrogen Mobility Project at 11,562 ft is co-located with a dedicated solar plant of 1.7 MW for providing renewable power.

The fuel cell buses are designed for operation in sub-zero temperatures in rarefied atmospheres, typical to such altitude locations, which is a unique feature of this project.