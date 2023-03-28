Home » Auto » OBD2 Compliant 2023 Honda Activa Launch: Price Starts at Rs 78,920 in India

OBD2 Compliant 2023 Honda Activa Launch: Price Starts at Rs 78,920 in India

The 2023 Activa 125 will be available in four variants namely New H-Smart, Disc, Drum Alloy and Drum in the Indian market

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 14:55 IST

New Delhi, India

OBD2 Compliant 2023 Honda Activa (Photo: Honda)
Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the OBD2 compliant version of the 2023 Activa 125 at a starting price of Rs 78,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. It will be available in four variants namely New H-Smart, Disc, Drum Alloy and Drum in the Indian market. Recently, the company had launched the 2023 Activa H-Smart in the domestic market.

Also Read: 2023 Honda Activa H-Smart Launch in India, Price Begins at Rs 74,536

The 2023 Honda Activa 125 can be availed in five color schemes namely Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic (Not available in Drum variant), Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Mid Night Blue Metallic. The styling highlights include full LED headlamp, restyled signature LED position lamps, grabrail and exquisitely designed tail-lamp cluster.

As for features, the 2023 Honda Activa 125 gets Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor, Engine Start/Stop Switch, Passing Switch, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer and Two Lid Fuel Opening System. It has a under-seat storage space of 18 litres alongside a new open front glove box. The scooter also boasts of a Digi-Analog Instrument Cluster which provides a plethora of information to the rider in the form of Total Trip, Clock, ECO Indicator and Service Due Indicator.

RELATED NEWS

OBD2 Compliant 2023 Honda Activa (Photo: Honda)

The top-end H-Smart variant is packed with Honda’s new Smart Key function which comprises of Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe. In addition, it comes with a Lock Mod which facilitates 5 in 1 function (lock handle, ignition OFF, fuel lid open, seat open & ignition ON) without the need to insert physical key. The scooter rides on specially developed tubeless frictionless tyres, featuring a new tyre compound technology.

The suspension duties are helmed by telescopic forks upfront and a 3-step adjustable unit at the rear. The 2023 Honda Activa 125 has a class leading ground clearance. It houses a OBD2 compliant 125 cc PGM-FI petrol engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. The power output and torque delivery are similar to the outgoing model. The eSP tech comes with Honda ACG Starter, Swing Back feature, Start Solenoid, Idling Stop System, and Tumble Flow. Below is the variant-wise price of 2023 Honda Activa 125:

2023 Activa125 Variants & Prices

VariantH-SmartDiscDrum AlloyDrum
Price

(ex-showroom, Delhi)

Rs. 88,093Rs. 86,093Rs. 82,588Rs. 78,920

first published: March 28, 2023, 14:52 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 14:55 IST
