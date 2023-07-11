Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Available in Bengaluru, First 25 Units Delivered at Flagship F2R Event

Oben Electric, the dynamic EV startup based in Bengaluru, has successfully rolled out the first 25 units of its trailblazing electric motorcycle, the Oben Rorr, which is quickly gaining recognition as one of India’s safest electric two-wheelers.

The company organized a spectacular event called F2R (First to Rorr) at its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Jigani, Bangalore on Sunday, the 9th of July 2023. This grand occasion marked the moment when Oben Electric proudly handed over the Oben Rorr to its very first group of customers. As a token of appreciation, Oben Electric presented these lucky 25 customers with exclusive Oben Electric merchandise, which perfectly complemented their brand-new Rorr.

Talking about Oben Rorr, it is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric marvel seamlessly combines affordability with an array of impressive features.

With an impressive top speed of 100 km/hr, riders can revel in the joy of swift and seamless acceleration, going from 0 to 40 km/hr in a breathtaking 3 seconds. The motorcycle boasts an impressive range of 187 km (IDC), ensuring that riders can embark on extended journeys without any concerns about running out of charge. With a 4.4 kWh battery, recharging only takes two hours. The impressive 8 KW IPMSM Motor in the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle offers an exceptional riding experience while promoting environmentally friendly commuting.

The Oben Rorr, the performance electric motorcycle also offers an irresistible value proposition to its customers. The first-in-segment 3 Free Services in the first year, a 50,000 km/3-year warranty extendable to 5 years or 75,000 km (whichever comes first), a 3-year motor warranty, Free Roadside Assistance, and nationwide access to over 12,000 charging stations through charging partners are just a few of the perks that come with owning an Oben Rorr.

The sales of the Oben Rorr commenced in May 2023 from its inaugural experience center located in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. Despite a dip in overall EV industry sales due to subsidy reductions, Oben Electric has experienced an impressive surge in sales. The company attributes the success of the Oben Rorr to its superior performance compared to a 150cc petrol motorcycle, its contemporary design, and its smart features.