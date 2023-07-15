Odysse Collaborates with Flipkart to Provide Exciting Deals on EVs, Check Details

The fastest-growing premium EV manufacturer Odysse, announced the collaboration with the e-commerce giant Flipkart. The decision has been taken to provide a seamless pre-booking expirence to interested customers for Odysse’s electric bikes and scooters online across the country. The partnership also offers some exciting offers, and discounts for the vehicle via online shopping platforms.

Interested customers booking Odysse via Flipkart also can avail of some exciting bank discounts, credit card offers, cashback and whatnot.

Odysse EVs on Flipkart

As per the details shared by the brand, multiple products by Odysse can be booked on Flipkart. The products include models like India’s first motorbike with a 7 inch Android display - Vader, High-speed electric scooters Hawk Plus, low-speed one Racer Lite V2, E2Go Lite and sporty e-bike Evoq. It also has been reported that Odysse Electric Vehicles aims to provide wide acess to customers, under which they can order their products across various channels, including online, mobile, and physical dealerships.