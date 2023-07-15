Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Odysse Collaborates with Flipkart to Provide Exciting Deals on EVs, Check Details

Odysse Collaborates with Flipkart to Provide Exciting Deals on EVs, Check Details

Interested customers can now pre-book Odysse EVs, and avail some exciting deals, bank discounts, credit card offers, cashback and whatnot.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 13:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Odysse Electric Scooter (Photo: Odysse)
Odysse Electric Scooter (Photo: Odysse)

The fastest-growing premium EV manufacturer Odysse, announced the collaboration with the e-commerce giant Flipkart. The decision has been taken to provide a seamless pre-booking expirence to interested customers for Odysse’s electric bikes and scooters online across the country. The partnership also offers some exciting offers, and discounts for the vehicle via online shopping platforms.

Interested customers booking Odysse via Flipkart also can avail of some exciting bank discounts, credit card offers, cashback and whatnot.

Odysse Electric Scooter (Photo: Odysse)

Advertisement

Odysse EVs on Flipkart

As per the details shared by the brand, multiple products by Odysse can be booked on Flipkart. The products include models like India’s first motorbike with a 7 inch Android display - Vader, High-speed electric scooters Hawk Plus, low-speed one Racer Lite V2, E2Go Lite and sporty e-bike Evoq. It also has been reported that Odysse Electric Vehicles aims to provide wide acess to customers, under which they can order their products across various channels, including online, mobile, and physical dealerships.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Katrina Kaif Shows How It's Done At 40: Vicky Kaushal As Husband, Business Empire & Quality Films
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together

    • Electric Vehicles’ CEO Reaction after Collaboration with Flipkart

    Reacting about the partnership, Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “In today’s era being driven by technology, E-commerce has emerged as a powerful tool for reaching a wide range of customers across all segments of society. Our partnership with Flipkart is a strategic move to expand our reach to a broader audience, enabling them to easily access and embrace the latest advancements in electric mobility and sustainable technology. By leveraging the convenience and accessibility of e-commerce, we aim to empower more individuals to adopt the new age of electric mobility, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future."

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: July 15, 2023, 13:29 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 13:38 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App