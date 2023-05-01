Odysse Electric Vehicles to Launch an All-New Electric Scooter in Q3 2023

Odysse Electric Vehicles, an Indian electric vehicle company, is expanding its manufacturing operations to better serve its customers. With the opening of its new state-of-the-art facility, Odysse is doubling its current production capacity of 2500 units per month per shift to 5000 units by adding a second shift. The company is currently running at 50 percent utilization of its capacity but expects to be at full capacity by the end of the year. Odysse is confident that it will have doubled its usage by the end of 2023, with numbers trending upward. This expansion will allow the company to better serve its customers and continue to grow.

In addition to expanding its manufacturing operations, Odysse is also introducing new electric vehicles to its product portfolio. In the first quarter of the year, the company launched a Fame-II approved High-Speed Bike, and in Q3, it plans to launch an electric Scooter. Both offerings will compete with the industry’s top players. Furthermore, the brand’s existing products portfolio is also receiving upgrades to include the latest features and offerings. The company is confident that these new offerings and features will impress its customers and make the right decision when it comes to choosing Odysse’s products.

Odysse is also expanding its dealership network to improve access to its electric vehicles. Currently, the company has 68 dealerships mainly across West and South India. This year, the brand will aggressively expand its presence in North & East India, along with South and West. The company further plans to expand to 150+ dealerships by the end of 2023. This expansion will make it easier for customers to purchase Odysse’s electric vehicles and experience their many benefits.

In conclusion, Odysse Electric Vehicles is doubling its production capacity, introducing new electric vehicles, and expanding its dealership network to better serve its customers. These initiatives are part of the company’s growth strategy, and Odysse is confident that they will allow the company to continue to grow and improve its offerings. If you’re in the market for an electric vehicle, be sure to check out Odysse Electric Vehicles and experience the benefits of its high-quality, affordable electric vehicles.

