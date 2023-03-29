Official: Honda 2-Wheelers India to Launch 2 EVs in FY 2024, Details Inside

Honda 2-Wheelers India will launch two EVs in FY 2024 under project ‘Vidyut’ in the country. To be developed at the brand’s Narsapura facility in Karnataka, these will be mid-range electric vehicles with one boasting of a fixed battery while the other will get a swappable battery type which will be powered by Honda Mobile Power Pack e: in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “In line with Honda’s global direction – to increase Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle unit sales ratio to 100% by 2040, we will continue to improve efficiency of ICE engines with introduction of Flex fuel engine and follow government direction for alternate fuels while expanding electrification of models and eco system."

The upcoming Honda EVs will based on a futuristic EV platform - Platform ‘E’ which will spawn several models including fixed battery type, swappable battery type, and mid-range EV. The company is establishing a specialized manufacturing facility-Factory E at Narsapura Plant in Karnataka for the production of electric vehicles. As per the company, this factory will exclusively focus on the manufacturing of EVs.

The Japanese bikemaker further stated that the EVs will use domestically manufactured components such as batteries and PCU. The electric motor will also be designed and produced in-house by Honda. The company aims to reach one million annual EV production by 2030. The advanced automated facility will be ramped up in a stage wise manner to reach the 1 million EV units production milestone by 2030.

“On the EV front, we are committed to build India’s best EV Business structure and lead in the development of sustainable transportation. With our EV roadmap, now in the execution phase, we are taking substantial steps towards creating exclusive infrastructure for manufacturing diverse range of captivating electric vehicles. Parallelly, we are also investing in the development of EV technologies, charging infrastructure and aftersales services," added Ogata.

Honda will install charging stations across its 6000+ existing dealer outlets while some of them will eventually be transformed into Workshop ‘E’ which will house HEID battery exchangers and mini battery exchangers for swappable battery type and charging cables for fixed battery type. Furthermore, it will setup battery swapping stations at petrol pumps, metro stations, and other locations.

The company also announced that its entire portfolio of two-wheelers will be OBD2 Compliant and E20 fuel ready by the first half of FY24. It presently exports 18 models to over 38 countries including the recently added Australia and New Zealand. Honda will be expanding exports to 58 countries with 20 models in FY24. In addition, it has plans to soon start a new assembly line for scooters with an additional capacity of 6 lakh units at its Vithalapur Plant in Gujarat.

