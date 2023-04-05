Home » Auto » Official: Hyundai Announces All-New SUV for India, Could be Tata Punch Rival

Official: Hyundai Announces All-New SUV for India, Could be Tata Punch Rival

The company has released two teaser images of the upcoming all-new SUV with a caption that reads, "Coming Soon to Take You Places"

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 12:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Hyundai All-New SUV for India (Photo: Hyundai)
Hyundai All-New SUV for India (Photo: Hyundai)

Hyundai has announced the launch of an all-new SUV for the Indian market. The company, in an official press note, says that the upcoming all-new SUV is “Coming Soon to Take You Places". Further, it states that “this all-new SUV will evoke unfiltered experiences with advanced technology, superior safety & strong performance".

Also Read: Hyundai Casper Micro SUV Makes Global Debut, to be Positioned Below Venue in India

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, when you think outside, when you think of exploration and travel, you think of an SUV. Hyundai has been one of the forerunners to induce new mobility experiences and we are all set to once again excite customers with an all-new SUV that is coming soon to take you places."

In all likelihood, Hyundai has officially announced the launch Casper mini-SUV in the Indian market. It has been spotted multiple times during its test runs and now it seems that Hyundai Casper is finally ready to go on sale. The Casper mini-SUV will directly rival Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in India while expected to be priced in a range of Rs 6-10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Casper will be the brand’s entry-level SUV positioned below the Venue in its portfolio. It will borrow the 1.2L petrol engine from the Grand i10 and Aura in the domestic market.

About the Author

Mayank Gupta

first published: April 05, 2023, 12:05 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 12:05 IST
