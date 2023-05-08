Official: Hyundai Exter Breaks Cover in India, Bookings Start at Rs 11,000

Hyundai India has commenced the pre-bookings for the Exter micro-SUV in the country. It can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 at the company dealerships across India. In addition, interested buyers can also make Hyundai Exter booking online by visiting the brand’s ‘Click to Buy’ e-commerce portal.

Hyundai Exter will be offered in five trims namely EX, S, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Connect. It will be available in six single-tone and three dual-tone color schemes which will include a couple of new and exclusive paint shades in the form of Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki.

Commenting on commencement of bookings for Hyundai EXTER, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for our latest new SUV - Hyundai EXTER. With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMI’s position as a full range SUV manufacturer. Considering the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen Z customers, Hyundai EXTER will provide unique and exciting experiences for new age customers. Packed with breakthrough technology and advanced features, Hyundai EXTER is going to disrupt the segment while catering to versatile needs of our customers."

Design-wise, Hyundai Exter flaunts the brand’s signature Parametric front grille with H-shaped LED DRLs, Projector headlamps and Sporty skid plate. Furthermore, it gets the unique EXTER emblem on the bonnet. It will ride on diamond cut alloy wheels housed in blacked out wheel arches and side sill cladding. The micro-SUV boasts of floating roof design along with Parametric design C-pillar garnish and sporty bridge type roof rails.

Mechanically, the Exter will be presented in petrol and CNG fuel trims. It will house the E20 fuel-ready 1.2L Kappa petrol engine with a choice of 5-speed manual transmission and 5-speed AMT unit. The CNG version will carry the 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine with retrofitted CNG kit, equipped with 5-speed manual gearbox.

