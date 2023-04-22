Official: India-bound Electric Range Rover in Works, Bookings Start Later This Year

During a UK media event, Jaguar Land Rover confirmed the launch of an electric Range Rover. JLR’s new “House of Brands" will include Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar. The electric Range Rover is set to be available for invite-only orders later this year, with sales beginning in early 2025.

The all-electric SUV will be produced at JLR’s Solihull plant, alongside the electric Jaguar GT which has also been confirmed for production. The British luxury marque will continue to offer petrol, diesel, and hybrid versions of its flagship SUV, while the EV model will utilize the company’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), which is also used in the Range Rover Sport.

Competing against the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS, the Range Rover EV will enter the market as a formidable opponent. The upcoming electric versions of the Evoque, Discovery Sport, and Velar - set to unveil in 2025 - will be manufactured in Halewood, UK, and use JLR’s new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA).

According to reports from UK media, the Range Rover Velar will be the first of JLR’s medium-sized SUVs to receive an electric version, aligning with the company’s goal to provide an electric option for all Land Rovers by 2030.

Since launching its first electric vehicle, the Jaguar i-Pace, in 2018, the brand has not introduced any other EV models. However, due to regulatory pressures and growing competition in markets such as China, car manufacturers are accelerating their transition to electric mobility. This has led JLR to hasten its move towards electrification.

JLR has announced its plan to invest £15 billion ($28b) in the next five years to accelerate its “modern luxury electric-first future." As part of its new strategy, the company will establish sub-brands for Range Rover, Discovery, Defender, and Jaguar under the JLR banner. Despite this, the iconic green-oval Land Rover badge will still feature on vehicles within these model families.

According to Jaguar Land Rover’s chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, the formation of the House of Brands is crucial to the company’s Reimagine strategy. The goal is to create emotionally engaging experiences for customers that will establish high brand equity and long-term sustainability for JLR.

Currently, no details have been disclosed regarding the price or range of the electric Range Rover. However, it is expected that the vehicle will maintain the appearance and off-road capabilities of the ICE-powered model. The electric Range Rover will be equipped with an all-electric powertrain, and it is said to feature a long wheelbase, in addition to its new bodywork.

