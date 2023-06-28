Official: Mahindra Thar 5-Door India Launch in 2024, Details Inside

Amid the ongoing rumors about the upcoming 5-door Thar, under which it was being claimed that the Mahindra will introduce the off-road vehicle this year. The company cleared all the confusion and burst the bubble about the related buzz. The company called all the related reports or speculations not true by sharing a detailed explanation regarding the launch across all their social media platforms.

The brand in its official statement said that “With reference to multiple media reports indicating that the much-awaited Mahindra Thar 5-Door will debut at a Mahindra event in South Africa on August 15, we would like to clarify that the launch is not scheduled for this year. During the recently concluded Quarter Results media interaction, we confirmed that the launch of the Thar 5-Door is scheduled for 2024 in India."

Advertisement

Upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar

Ever since the 5-door Mahindra Thar spied testing in India, it created a buzz on the internet. The leaked images also suggested that the upcoming Thar will be a more practical vehicle as compared to the current 3-door model. It might come with extra space, a bigger wheelbase, and advanced features, and of course 5 doors.

It has been reported that the upcoming model is expected to share a similar dashboard layout to the current 3-door model. However, customers can expect some noticeable cosmetic changes inside and outside.