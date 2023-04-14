Official: New Hyundai Small SUV Named as Exter in India, Launch Soon

Hyundai India has announced the name of its upcoming small SUV as the ‘Exter’ in the country. As per the company, the name ‘Exter’ draws inspiration from the natural world around it and reflects an identity that is external and focused on the outside. It will be the brand’s entry-level offering in the SUV segment which will rival Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the Indian market.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai EXTER that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai EXTER is the 8th model in our line up with a SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales."

Presently, Hyundai has several SUV models in its portfolio in India which includes Venue, Creta, Tucson and Alcazar. The South-Korean brand also retails a couple of electric SUVs in the form of Ioniq 5 and Kona EV.

Hyundai is expected to start the bookings of Exter in May across all its dealer outlets in the country. It is also believed that Hyundai Exter will also be exported from India to several global markets. It will be locally developed at the brand’s Chennai factory. Hyundai Exter is expected to launch in the next couple of months in India in an expected price range of Rs 6-10 lakh (ex-showroom).

