Ola Electric Bike Global Debut on August 15, 2023 - Price, Range, Features and More

Ola Electric is gearing up for a grand launch this Independence Day with the introduction of an exciting new electric motorcycle in India.

This announcement has created a buzz among enthusiasts and potential buyers, as they eagerly await the unveiling of Ola’s latest offering.

The anticipation for this electric motorcycle has been building up for months, with Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal himself dropping hints and sharing updates on social media platforms. In a recent tweet, Bhavish expressed his observations about certain companies opting to manufacture outdated western internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle brands in India, emphasizing Ola’s commitment to electric mobility.

Advertisement

Ola Electric Bike Range

One of the key highlights of the upcoming electric motorcycle is its impressive range, estimated to be between 300 and 350 kilometers. This extended range is a significant factor for prospective buyers, as it addresses concerns regarding the limited distance electric vehicles can travel before needing a recharge. With such a range, the Ola electric motorcycle aims to provide a convenient and reliable mode of transportation for daily commutes and longer journeys alike.

Advertisement

Ola Electric Bike Price

Another exciting aspect of the Ola electric motorcycle is its expected price point. Expected to be priced above Rs 2.50 lakh, this two-wheeler aims to offer affordability without compromising on performance and features. Ola Electric has consistently strived to make electric mobility accessible to a wider audience, and the pricing of their upcoming motorcycle reflects this commitment.