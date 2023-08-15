Ola Electric Bike, S1X Electric Scooter, MoveOS 4 Launch in India: Watch LIVE Here

Ola Electric, on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, will launch several new products in the Indian market. We have learnt that the brand will foray into the electric motorcycle segment with multiple products while also introducing its most affordable electric scooter till date in the form of the S1X. In addition, it is also set to roll out the MoveOS 4 today for all its new and existing customers in the country.

You can watch the launch event by Ola Electric, LIVE, here: