Home » Auto » All-New Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin

All-New Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin

Ola Electric commences the deliveries of S1 Air that is all set to delight EV enthusiasts with its style, power, and affordability.

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 18:16 IST

New Delhi, India

All-New Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin. (Photo: Ola)
All-New Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin. (Photo: Ola)

Ola Electric has kicked off the exhilarating deliveries of its much-anticipated marvel, the S1 Air.

The S1 Air, which was just one month after it was unveiled, has attracted the attention of EV enthusiasts all over the country and has already received an incredible 50,000 bookings.

All-New Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin. (Photo: Ola)

Furthermore, S1 Air is all set to sweep across more than 100 cities as the cherished EV finds its way into the hands of eager customers, promising a revolution in the way we commute.

The all-new Ola S1 Air is a ray of hope, championing the cause of massive EV adoption in bustling cityscapes. Flaunting a pocket-friendly operational and maintenance cost, it seamlessly combines cutting-edge technology and timeless design principles handed down from its predecessors – the revered S1 and S1 Pro. All this, while sporting an unbelievable price tag that’s sure to raise eyebrows in awe.

Underneath the sleek exterior lies a robust 3 kWh battery that packs a punch, delivering a peak motor power of 8 bhp. Moving on, the scooter offers an impressive top speed of 90 km/hr and boasts a certified range of 151 km on a single charge.

All-New Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin. (Photo: Ola)

Talking about the color options, the S1 Air is offered in six stunning shades - Stellar Blue, Neon, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, and Midnight Blue.

    • The feature highlights include a twin front fork, a spacious flat footboard, an expansive 34-litre boot space, and a striking dual-tone body.

    Interested buyers can enquire more about the Ola S1 Air at any of the 1,000-plus Experience Centres sprawled across the nation. Also, one can easily complete their purchase journey via the Ola App.

    first published: August 24, 2023, 18:07 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 18:16 IST
