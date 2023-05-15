Ola Electric Hits a Milestone with 500th Showroom Opening in Srinagar, Details Inside

Ola Electric, the renowned Indian electric vehicle (EV) start-up, has achieved a significant milestone with the opening of its 500th Experience Centre (EC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. This move is a part of Ola’s strategic expansion plan to strengthen its direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence across the country. With its presence already established in around 300 cities, Ola Electric aims to further expand its showroom network to a total of 1,000 by August 2023.

While Ola Electric now boasts an impressive number of 500 showrooms nationwide, the company emphasizes that a substantial portion of its sales still originate from its website and mobile app platforms. Ola Electric has successfully implemented an omnichannel approach, allowing customers to access and purchase EVs through multiple channels. This strategy has played a crucial role in enhancing EV accessibility throughout India, particularly in remote areas where electric vehicles were previously scarce.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric, expressed his thoughts on this remarkable achievement, stating, “The opening of our 500th store signifies not only a celebration of our accomplishments, but also serves as a reminder of the challenges that still lie ahead." He further reiterated Ola Electric’s commitment to working towards a sustainable future for India, emphasizing the company’s dedication to promoting electric mobility solutions.

Ola Electric has firmly established itself as a leader in the Indian EV scooter market, currently commanding a significant 40 percent market share. The company’s continued success was highlighted by its highest-ever monthly sales last month, where it sold over 30,000 units. This accomplishment solidified Ola Electric’s position at the top of the two-wheeler EV sales table for the eighth consecutive month, demonstrating its sustained dominance and popularity among consumers.

With the expansion of its showroom network and its consistent market performance, Ola Electric is undoubtedly making significant strides in the Indian EV landscape. The opening of its 500th Experience Centre not only marks a significant milestone for the company but also underscores its commitment to providing accessible and sustainable electric mobility options to customers across the nation.

As Ola Electric’s showroom network continues to grow, it is expected to further accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. With a robust infrastructure in place, coupled with Ola Electric’s innovative and reliable electric vehicle offerings, the company is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of electric mobility in India.