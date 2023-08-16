Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Beta Roll Out by Sep 15, Brings 20+ New Features

Ola Electric, the front-runner in India’s electric vehicle landscape, introduced the much-anticipated MoveOS4 during its annual Customer Day event at the Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri, TN.

The event also marked the debut of ‘#EndICEAge Part 1,’ showcasing Ola Electric’s resolute vision and commitment to establish India as a global frontrunner in automotive electrification.

Talking about MoveOS4, this transformative update is set to redefine the landscape of electric mobility. Boasting an impressive array of over 100 enhancements and more than 20 novel features, MoveOS4 promises to revolutionize the electric driving experience.

The convenience, safety, and comfort these features promise will soon be at the fingertips of all Ola Electric customers. Starting from September 15th, the features will be accessible through an over-the-air (OTA) update, beginning with a beta roll-out and followed by a comprehensive release.

Ola Electric MoveOS 4: Features