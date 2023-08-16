Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Beta Roll Out by Sep 15, Brings 20+ New Features

Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Ola Electric accelerates India's EV leadership with #EndICEAge Phase 1, unveils MoveOS4 update, revolutionizing electric mobility.

Reported By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 15:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Beta Roll Out by Sep 15. (Photo: Ola Electric)
Ola Electric, the front-runner in India’s electric vehicle landscape, introduced the much-anticipated MoveOS4 during its annual Customer Day event at the Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri, TN.

The event also marked the debut of ‘#EndICEAge Part 1,’ showcasing Ola Electric’s resolute vision and commitment to establish India as a global frontrunner in automotive electrification.

Talking about MoveOS4, this transformative update is set to redefine the landscape of electric mobility. Boasting an impressive array of over 100 enhancements and more than 20 novel features, MoveOS4 promises to revolutionize the electric driving experience.

The convenience, safety, and comfort these features promise will soon be at the fingertips of all Ola Electric customers. Starting from September 15th, the features will be accessible through an over-the-air (OTA) update, beginning with a beta roll-out and followed by a comprehensive release.

Ola Electric MoveOS 4: Features

    • Some of these groundbreaking features include Ola Maps integration, Hill Descent functionality, Find My Scooter capability, Location Push, HC Routing, Megaphone communication, Concert Mode entertainment, Customizable Motor Sounds, Theft/Tow/Fall Detection, Geo and Time Fencing, Take-Me-Home Lights, Auto Turn-Off Indicators, Ride and Energy Statistics, Call Filtering, Biometric Unlock, Widgets integration, Dark Mode, and Scooter Locator.

    Ola Electric’s relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to a sustainable future echoes in every aspect of their latest announcements. With #EndICEAge Part 1 and MoveOS4, Ola Electric is primed to steer India into the forefront of global electric mobility, driving the nation towards a cleaner, greener automotive era.

    About the Author

    Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 14:55 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 15:01 IST
