Ola Electric Reports Highest Monthly Sales, Sold More Than 34,500 Units in May 2023

Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that month after month, the companies have experienced exponential growth and Ola has consistently led the EV revolution in India.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 15:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Ola Electric Scooters (Photo: Ola Electric)
Ola Electric continues leading the electric two-wheeler segment, and the last month’s sales figures are clear proof of it. The company has reported that it has cemented its position top position in the segment after selling over 35,000 units in the month of May.

After achieving the highest highest-ever monthly sales in May, the brand also took over a market share of over 30 percent, which contributed to its year-on-year growth of 300 percent last month. To regularly lead the sales charts for the past three quarters, the brand is committed to accelerating India’s transition to electrification.

Here’s How  Ola Electric Founder Reacted to Achievement

Commenting about the growth and achievement, Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that month after month, the companies have experienced exponential growth and Ola has consistently led the EV revolution in India. He said the remarkable feat not only reflects the unwavering customer confidence in the brand but also signifies the surging desire for technologically advanced EVs in the country.

In addition, Aggarwal said that with an unyielding dedication to customer satisfaction, the company has marginally increased the product prices starting from June, despite a significant reduction in government subsidies, making Ola S1 the best EV proposition in India. Ola Electric remains resolute in its mission to promote electric vehicle adoption in the country and redefine the way people travel, Bhavish Aggarwal added.

Meanwhile, the company also witnessed a growing demand for its EV scooters S1 and S1 Pro. The company also hiked the prices of electric scooters after updated subsidies that will come into force from June. Now, Ola S1 Pro is now priced at Rs 1,39,999, S1 (3KWh) at Rs 1,29,999, and S1 Air (3KWh) can be purchased under Rs 1,09,999

    first published: June 01, 2023, 15:07 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 15:07 IST
