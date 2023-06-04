Ola Electric Scooter Water Test: Youtuber Submerges EV Into Sea, End Result Left Internet In Shock

The leading electric two-wheeler maker in India Ola Electric has been witnessing good sales numbers for the past few months, most of the credit goes to its hot-selling product Ola S1 Pro. Despite being criticised by a lot of customers for its safety front and built quality, the product still managed to give tough competition in terms of sales to similar electric scooters in the market such as Ather 450X Gen 3, Ather 450 Plus Gen 3, Hero Vida V1, M2GO X1, Okinawa iPraise among others.

Recently, a Youtuber decided to test the vehicle on the edge in order to check if the battery is really waterproof or not. He took the electric scooter into the ocean, and put it to the extremely salty water test. He also posted a video on his official channel, showing the end result.

Take a look at the Ola S1 Pro Salty Water Test Video

In the video, it can be seen that the rider slowly approaches the ocean, and submerges the whole vehicle into the sea, without realizing it might cause a short circuit into it or put him into a very scary situation.

As the clip moves further, the rider also threw the electric scooter into the salty water so deep that not a single parts were visible in the clip.

Ola S1 Pro’s Ocean Water Test End Result

As the clip comes to its conclusion, the rider took the electric scooter out from the ocean and rode it on the beach in eco-mode. He was heard saying that everything was working fine including the horn, indicators, and touch screen even after testing the EV in a very extreme manner.

Apart from this, youtube also performed the range test, where the Ola S1 Pro provided him with a great range of 177 km.

Meanwhile, the company reported that it had sold 35,000 units of Ola Electric- last month, which is considered the highest sales figure in a month ever.