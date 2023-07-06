Ola Electric Sells 18,000 Units in June 2023, S1 Air Deliveries to Begin Shortly

Ola Electric continues to make waves in the EV 2-Wheeler segment as it has achieved a remarkable feat by selling close to 18,000 units in the month of June 2023.

The latest data from Vahan reveals the extent of Ola Electric’s dominance in the market, with the company capturing a substantial 40 percent market share.

Ola’s Chief Marketing Officer, Anshul Khandelwal, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s performance, especially during a slower month. “Our effective cost structures, strong supply chain, and robust in-house manufacturing have enabled us to absorb much of the impact of subsidy reduction thereby keeping our product prices highly competitive and accessible," he said as quoted by Economic Times. Looking ahead to July, the company is excited about the upcoming expansion of its portfolio with the introduction of the S1 Air.

However, it’s important to note that overall electric two-wheeler sales experienced a significant decline of 57 per cent compared to May, hitting the lowest point in the past year. Ola sold over 35,000 units in May. This decline followed a significant announcement by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) regarding subsidy cuts for electric two-wheelers. The maximum subsidy cap, previously set at 40 per cent of the vehicle’s ex-factory price, has now been reduced to just 15 per cent.

Ola Electric’s Sl electric scooter range comprises three variants: S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro. The company is set to initiate deliveries of the S1 Air model, which is the most affordable option in their lineup, this month. With the revised FAME-2 subsidy, which came into effect in June 2023, the Ola S1 Air, equipped with a 3-kWh battery, is priced at an attractive Rs 1.l0 lakh.

With an output of 4.5kW (6bhp) and a claimed top speed of 85kmph, the S1 Air can go up to 125km on a single full charge, as claimed by the company.

The company is reportedly also working on an electric car that could see a launch next year.