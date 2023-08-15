Ola Electric Unveils Four New Motorcycles, Launch by End of 2024

In a significant move towards sustainable transportation, Ola Electric has finally taken the wraps off its upcoming motorcycle lineup, consisting of four exciting models: Cruiser, Adventure, Roadster, and Diamondhead.

The introduction of these electric two-wheelers reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation and environmentally conscious mobility solutions. With these new offerings, Ola Electric is poised to make a notable entry into the electric motorcycle market.

Ola Electric Motorcycle: Launch Plan

Furthermore, the brand plans to launch the production versions of these electric motorcycles by the second half of 2024. This timeline highlights Ola Electric’s commitment to prompt delivery and showcases their determination to launch these ground-breaking models onto the market without undue delay.

Advertisement

Ola Electric Motorcycle: Expected Range

Apart from showcasing the four motorbikes, the brand has not revealed any other information yet. However, we can expect the new Ola Electric motorcycles to offer an impressive range of around 300 to 350 kilometers on a single charge. This extended range is a significant stride towards combating range anxiety, a concern often associated with electric vehicles. With such mileage, these bikes are set to provide riders with the confidence to embark on longer journeys without worrying about frequent recharging stops.

Advertisement

Ola Electric Motorcycle: Expected Price

While specific pricing details are yet to be confirmed, industry insiders speculate that the Ola Electric motorcycles could be priced in the range of Rs 3 to 4 lakh (ex-showroom), making them accessible to a broader segment of riders who seek high-quality electric options without breaking the bank.

Ola Electric Motorcycle: Rival