Ola Kickstarts Full-Scale Prime Plus Premium Services in Bengaluru, Check Details

India’s largest mobility platform, and one of the leading ride-hailing companies worldwide, Ola finally announced a full-scale launch of Prime Plus service in Bangalore. The decision comes after witnessing the massive success of the trial programme in selected areas in the city. The company informed that the same service also will be introduced in other cities as well this month.

What is Ola’s Prime Plus service in Bangalore?

As per the official details shared by the company, the service aims to deliver an exceptional ride-hailing experience with professional drivers and complete ride assurance to the customers, eliminating any cancellations or operational hassles. The company also provides a fully clean vehicle to the customers, allowing them a complete seamless riding expirence.

Here’s Ola’s Spokesperson Said About Prime Plus Serivce