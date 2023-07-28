Ola S1 Air E-Scooter Purchase Window Opens, Receives 3000 Bookings Within Few Hours

Ola Electric, the renowned Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has taken the nation by storm. The company opened the purchase window for the S1 Air electric scooter a day ahead of the scheduled date, i.e., July 28.

The response from eager customers has been nothing short of astounding, with an unbelievable 3,000 units already booked during this initial phase.

Priced at an enticing Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for pre-booked customers, the Ola S1 Air is a steal. For those yet to seize this opportunity, the electric scooter will be available for Rs 10,000 more.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the visionary Founder and CEO of Ola Electric, took to social media to share the exhilarating news. Within a mere one hour of opening the purchase window, a thousand units of the S1 Air were already booked. And just three hours later, the jaw-dropping figure of 3,000 bookings was achieved - a testament to the immense popularity of the e-scooter among the masses.

This momentous occasion was announced during a live webcast on July 27, 2023, where Bhavish Aggarwal thrilled the audience by unveiling the early purchase window for Ola’s community members, granting them exclusive access to this remarkable electric scooter a day ahead of schedule.

The Ola S1 Air electric scooter, a sibling of the renowned S1 Pro model, boasts several smart cost-cutting features without compromising on performance. With a smaller 3 kWh battery pack, it offers an impressive range of 125 km on a single charge. But that’s not all - the S1 Air packs a punch with its 4.5 kW hub motor (6 bhp), delivering a swift acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph in a mere 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 90 kmph, as claimed by Ola Electric.