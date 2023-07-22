Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter Purchase Window to Open on July 28

The much-awaited moment is finally here as Ola Electric, India’s leading electric vehicle company, announces the grand opening of bookings for its highly anticipated and budget-friendly S1 Air scooter on July 28th.

Interested buyers who book the S1 Air before July 28th are in for a treat, as they will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase it at a remarkable introductory price of just Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). But hurry, this limited-period purchase window will only be open from July 28th to July 30th. For others eager to join the EV revolution, the purchase window will reopen on July 31st at a revised price of Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries commencing in early August.

The Ola S1 Air is set to become the quintessential urban city ride, designed to drive mass adoption of electric vehicles in India. Not only does the S1 Air promise cutting-edge technology and design elements inherited from its acclaimed predecessors, the S1 and S1 Pro, but it also presents an unbeatable and affordable price point. Boasting a robust 3 kWh battery capacity, an impressive certified range of 125 km, and a remarkable top speed of 90 km/hr, the Ola S1 Air sets an unparalleled benchmark in the realm of electric mobility.

Speaking about this groundbreaking announcement, an Ola spokesperson stated, “Our vision for the S1 Air has always been to make India’s electric vehicle revolution accessible to everyone. The resounding success of the S1 and S1 Pro has propelled electric vehicles into the mainstream consciousness of the country. With the arrival of the S1 Air, we are confident that the ICE Age in India’s scooter industry will soon be a thing of the past."

Ola is committed to bolstering its offline presence with the establishment of numerous Ola Experience Centers (ECs) across India to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the nation. The recent launch of the 750th EC marks a significant milestone, and the company has ambitious plans to expand to 1,000 centers by August. These state-of-the-art centers offer customers a diverse range of services, all conveniently available under one roof. Remarkably, 90% of Ola’s customers reside within a mere 20 kilometers of an Ola Experience Center.