Ola S1 X Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 89,999 - Range, Features and More

Ola Electric has launched the S1 X e-scooter at a starting price of Rs 89,999 in the Indian market. It is offered in three variants and the purchase window opens today for all the variants of the scooter. Ola S1 X+ in the flagship variant in this range with an all new 5.0 inch LCD display.

Ola S1 X Price and Variants

Ola S1 X will be available in three variants namely S1 X+, S1 X 3kWh, and S1 X 2 kWh at price points of Rs 1.10 lakh, Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. However, customers can avail these at special prices of Rs 99,999, Rs 89,999 and Rs 79,999 if they make the bookings by August 21. All the prices mentioned before are ex-showroom.

Ola S1 X Bookings and Deliveries

Ola S1X bookings start from today, i.e. August 15, 2023 at a token payment of Rs 999/- across the country. The deliveries of the S1 X+ starts from mid September while the S1 X 3kWh and S1 X 2kWh will reach to the customers in December.

Ola S1 X Range and Top Speed