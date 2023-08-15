Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Ola S1 X Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 89,999 - Range, Features and More

Ola S1 X Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 89,999 - Range, Features and More

Ola S1 X has been presented in a total of three variants namely S1 X+, S1 X 3kWh, and S1 X 2 kWh

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 14:48 IST

Krishnagiri, India

Ola S1 X (Photo: Ola Electric)
Ola S1 X (Photo: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has launched the S1 X e-scooter at a starting price of Rs 89,999 in the Indian market. It is offered in three variants and the purchase window opens today for all the variants of the scooter. Ola S1 X+ in the flagship variant in this range with an all new 5.0 inch LCD display.

Ola S1 X Price and Variants

Ola S1 X will be available in three variants namely S1 X+, S1 X 3kWh, and S1 X 2 kWh at price points of Rs 1.10 lakh, Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. However, customers can avail these at special prices of Rs 99,999, Rs 89,999 and Rs 79,999 if they make the bookings by August 21. All the prices mentioned before are ex-showroom.

Ola S1 X (Photo: Ola Electric)

Ola S1 X Bookings and Deliveries

Ola S1X bookings start from today, i.e. August 15, 2023 at a token payment of Rs 999/- across the country. The deliveries of the S1 X+ starts from mid September while the S1 X 3kWh and S1 X 2kWh will reach to the customers in December.

Ola S1 X Range and Top Speed

    • Ola S1 X+ and S1 X 3kWh are powered by a 6kW motor and a 3kWh battery which returns a range of 151 km on single charge along with a top speed of 90 kmph. On the other hand, the S1 X 2kWh is equipped with a 6kW motor and a 2kWh battery to deliver a range of 91 km and a top speed of 85 kmph.

    About the Author

    Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

    first published: August 15, 2023, 12:48 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 14:48 IST
