Home » Auto » Ola Electric Sells 30,000+ Units in April 2023, Grabs 40 Percent EV Market Share

Ola Electric Sells 30,000+ Units in April 2023, Grabs 40 Percent EV Market Share

The company claims that after selling over 30,000 units of EVs last month, the brand secured the number one position in market for the 8th consecutive month.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 14:01 IST

Bengaluru, India

Representational image (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Representational image (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has shared its sales figures for the month of April 2023. In an official statement, the company said that the brand has sold over 30,000 units of EVs in the mentioned month, securing the number one position for the 8th consecutive month. It has also claimed that the brand witnessed a sales rise of 10 percent last month, and wrested 40 percent of the EV scooter market.

Also Read: Ola Electric to Launch New Variant of S1 Scooter in India: Watch LIVE Here

Reacting to the milestone, the Chief Marketing Officer of Ola, Anshul Khandelwal said that the End of ICE Age is here. He said that customers nowadays want world-class EV products, and in order to accelerate this momentum even further, the company is committed to expanding aggressively on the product front as well as ramping up our D2C network, to cater to this demand.

Meanwhile, in order to speed up the widespread adoption of EVs in India, Ola is actively expanding its offline presence by opening a large number of Ola Experience Centres (ECs) around the nation. The business is about to launch its 500th EC and plans to quadruple that number to 1,000 by August. It has been reported that 90 percent of Ola’s customers live within 20 km of an Ola Experience Centre, which allows them to have good services option from the company nearby their residence.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author

Shahrukh Shah

first published: May 03, 2023, 13:26 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 14:01 IST
