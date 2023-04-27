Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Operation Kaveri: IndiGo Offers to Operate Chartered Flights to Jeddah

Under the evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India is taking the evacuees from Sudan to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 10:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Indigo (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)
Indigo (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)

IndiGo on Wednesday said it has offered services for chartered flights to Jeddah to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan.

Under the evacuation mission ‘Operation Kaveri’, India is taking the evacuees from Sudan to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home.

As per official data, the total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at 534.

“We have offered our services for charter flights to Jeddah under the Indian Government’s Operation Kaveri rescue mission of our citizens from Sudan.

“We are still awaiting details from the ministry to launch these flights, nothing has been confirmed as of yet," the airline said in a statement.

