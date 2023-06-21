OSM Stream City Electric Three-Wheeler Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.85 Lakh

Omega Seiki Mobility, a member of the prestigious Anglian Omega Group with a rich five-decade history, launched its revolutionary electric passenger vehicle - OSM Stream City.

The company introduced two variants of the OSM Stream City: the OSM Stream City ATR, equipped with a swappable battery, priced at Rs 1.85 lakhs (ex-showroom), and the Stream City 8.5, featuring a fixed battery, priced at Rs 3.01 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The OSM Stream City ATR offers a remarkable zero-emission driving experience with minimal noise and vibration, revolutionizing last-mile mobility in urban India. It boasts features like a cutting-edge Li-ion battery, a Manual Boost gearbox, and enhanced power and torque. The partnership between OSM and Sun Mobility has made it feasible to introduce swappable battery technology. Through this network of quick interchange stations, consumers of OSM will be able to switch batteries within minutes. Besides this, customers can also enjoy an app-enabled ecosystem for checking battery charge, recharging, and locating swap stations, among other features.

The OSM Stream City 8.5, on the other hand, meets the wide range of requirements of urban commuters in India with its fixed battery option. This vehicle charges in under 4 hours and has a 117-kilometer range on a single charge. With an 8.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, it provides urban commuters with efficiency and convenience. With its sleek and modern aesthetics, spacious D + 3 seating for passengers, advanced safety features like drum brakes and low rolling resistance tyres, as well as smart connectivity options, the OSM Stream City provides a comfortable and enjoyable ride. In addition to offering excellent benefits to users, this model offers E-Rickshaw drivers across the country a highly lucrative and enticing opportunity.

The OSM Stream City offers a range of remarkable features that redefine safe and convenient transportation. It embraces fully autonomous mode, providing cutting-edge autonomy. With a spacious and luxurious seating configuration of 3 + 1, passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride. The vehicle is equipped with a smart lithium-ion battery system, delivering impressive power and torque. The automatic transmission ensures an effortless driving experience. The advanced front and rear suspension systems prioritize occupant comfort. With its home charging infrastructure and swappable batteries, the OSM Stream City also integrates innovative charging simplicity, minimising downtime and eliminating the need for a substantial charging infrastructure.