PLI Scheme to Give Big Boost to Manufacturing of Auto Components: Mahendra Nath Pandey

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Thursday said the introduction of the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme will give a big boost to the manufacturing of auto components like sunroofs and automatic brakes.

He added that the nation is dependent on other countries for components like sunroofs, automatic brakes, pollution warning systems and tyre pressure monitoring systems.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp in Trouble: Ministry of Corporate Affairs Orders Probe, Relationship with Vendors in Question

“But the introduction of the PLI scheme will give a big boost to the manufacturing of these components," he said.