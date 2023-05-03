Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Breaking News
Sharad Pawar Withdraws Decision to Resign from NCP Chief Post
Home » Auto » Porsche to Hike Prices by 4-8 Percent in Europe, US as Profit Jumps

Porsche to Hike Prices by 4-8 Percent in Europe, US as Profit Jumps

Porsche reported revenue of 10.1 billion euros in the first quarter of 2023 and operating profit of 1.84 billion euros

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

Reuters

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 16:19 IST

BERLIN

Image used for Representation. (Photo: Porsche)
Image used for Representation. (Photo: Porsche)

Luxury carmaker Porsche will raise prices by 4-8% in Europe and the U.S. in the second half to combat higher costs that weighed on returns in the first quarter, even as profits and revenue jumped by over 25%, it said on Wednesday.

The company was still seeing issues with the supply of semiconductors and parts for the electric Taycan’s high voltage heating system, but expects them to ease in the coming months, Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said on a call following first quarter results.

Also Read: Tesla Hikes Price of Model Y, Model 3 in America

Advertisement

Broadly, its order backlog was high globally after a record 18% rise in deliveries in the first quarter, and targets for 2023 of a 17% to 19% return on sales on revenue of 40 to 42 billion euros ($46.36 billion) were on track, Meschke added.

Porsche listed on the stock market in September last year, splitting from its former parent Volkswagen - a decision Meschke said was leading to higher speed in decision-making on products and hiring.

The company reported revenue of 10.1 billion euros in the first quarter of 2023 and operating profit of 1.84 billion euros, beating expectations of three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

RELATED NEWS

Operating profit in its financial services arm declined to 86 million euros from 102 million previously, which it attributed to the valuation of interest rate hedges and derivatives as well as the impact of the interest rate rise on financing products.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

first published: May 03, 2023, 15:54 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 16:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Hearts With Their Cute And Hot Couple Photos, Check Out Their Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty Among Celebrities At Backstreet Boys Concert In Mumbai, See Pics