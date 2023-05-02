Porsche To Revive Iconic ST Badge With Launch of New 911 Variant

Porsche is likely to expand its portfolio by introducing a new 911 variant on June 8. This date is significant for the German carmaker as it marks the 75th anniversary of when the first vehicle to bear the Porsche name was registered in 1948. The date is also close to the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans event – the French endurance race where Porsche won its class with the original 911 ST in the early 1970s.

Porsche collector and comedian Spike Feresten hinted at the date’s special connection with the brand in his latest podcast, Spike’s Car Radio. Reportedly, Feresten heard a rumour that Porsche is planning to reveal a new car that “has not been talked about yet." The car, that Feresten alluded to, will likely be a new 911 trim called the ST, reported Motor1.

It is worth noting that the ST moniker was used by Porsche in the early 1970s for its lightweight racing cars. So, the car will essentially be a tribute to the iconic 911 ST of the early 1970s.

The ST moniker boasts of a glorious legacy and has a storied heritage. Therefore, Porsche’s next special-edition 911 will likely be produced in limited numbers and may have a high price to match the exclusivity.

There is a high chance that by the time the ST is officially launched, the company may already have sold all the units of the limited version car.

Reports suggest that the 2024 911 ST will be powered by 911 GT3’s naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six drivetrain. This beastly engine generates 503 horsepower and 470 Newton meters of torque.

There are no confirmed details as to whether the Porsche 911 ST will come with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch ‘PDK’ auto transmission.

The exteriors of 911 ST will likely be inspired by the Targa 4S Heritage Design. Porsche is expected to reduce the weight of the car by adopting carbon fibre doors. The car might also feature GT3-like hood vents, centre lock wheels and a double-bubble roof.

This model could be the last variation of the “992.1" generation. The facelifted model debuts next year and will have the “992.2" internal codename.

Porsche will unveil its flagship GT2 RS in late 2025 or early 2026.

