Home » Auto » Porsche Vision 357 Speedster EV Unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed, Check Details

Porsche Vision 357 Speedster EV Unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed, Check Details

Vision 357 Speedster is nothing, but sort of a modern, convertible, and electrified avatar of Vision 357, which was launched earlier this year.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 08:00 IST

Porsche Vision 357 Speedster (Photo: Porsche)
Porsche Vision 357 Speedster (Photo: Porsche)

In order to mark the 75th anniversary of Porsche’s sports cars, and for completing 30 years of the annual motorsports event Goodwood Festival of Speed, the German carmaker Porsche unveiled Vision 357 Speedster.

It is nothing, but sort of a modern, convertible, and electrified avatar of Vision 357, which was launched earlier this year. Both cars feature similar design elements, and have taken the styling inspiration from the company’s first-ever road-going four-wheeler, Porsche 356 which was introduced in 1948.

Porsche Vision 357 Speedster (Photo: Porsche)

What’s New in Porsche Vision 357 Speedster?

The newly unveiled Speedster looks identical to its sister model Vision 357. However, both cars are completely different from each other in terms of powertrain. While Vision 357 is based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and powered by the atmospheric 4.0-liter flat six, Speedster takes a fully electric route and has twice the power of its sibling.

Vision 357 Speedster Design

Apart from having a big difference under the hood, the all-new fully electric Vision 357 Speedster also is short in height as compared to Vision 357. The credit for this goes to its chopped windscreen and lack of a roof.

Porsche Vision 357 Speedster (Photo: Porsche)

Moving toward the exterior design, the car comes features dual tone color scheme, combined with Grivelo Grey and Metallic with slight Miami Blue piping on the sides.

Vision 357 Speedster Interior

Inside the cabin, the dashboard is filled with a lot of eye-catching elements including the carbon Fibre dashboard, transparent instrument cluster, and racing multi-functional steering wheel with blue colour accents on some parts, among others.

    • Vision 357 Speedster Powertrain

    Talking about the 357 Speedster’s power figures, the model has been equipped with a dual-motor set-up that generates a max power of 1072 bhp in qualifying mode. It has been reported by the company the the car can do a 0-100 kmph in just three seconds.

    first published: July 18, 2023, 08:00 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 08:00 IST
