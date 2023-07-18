Port Blair Airport: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Shell-Shaped Terminal Building

In a momentous event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Veer Savarkar International Airport’s state-of-the-art integrated terminal building (NITB) in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The virtual inauguration took place on Tuesday, graced by the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Retd) VK Singh, and esteemed senior officials.

Highlighting the growing need to expand airport facilities in Port Blair, the Prime Minister informed that the previous terminal could handle 4000 tourists, whereas the new terminal has increased this number to 11,000. Additionally, the airport can now accommodate 10 planes simultaneously. The Prime Minister emphasized that the increased flights and tourists would bring more job opportunities to the area. Furthermore, the new terminal building in Port Blair will enhance ease of travel, ease of doing business, and connectivity, he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significant development progress achieved in Andaman over the past 9 years. During the previous government’s tenure, Andaman and Nicobar received a budget of Rs 23,000 crores, whereas the present government allocated around Rs 48,000 crores over the last nine years. The number of households connected to piped water has increased from 28,000 to 50,000 during this time.

Additionally, every individual in Andaman and Nicobar now possesses a bank account and benefits from the One Nation One Ration Card initiative. The current government also established a medical college in Port Blair, which was previously absent in the Union Territory. Furthermore, the initiative of laying undersea optical fiber over hundreds of kilometers to improve internet connectivity was taken by the present government, moving away from satellite dependency.

Port Blair Airport (Photo: Narendra Modi)Furthermore, the Prime Minister remarked that Andaman has become a living example of development and heritage going hand in hand. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to hoist the national flag at the same spot where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had done so in the past.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s efforts in renaming Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Island, Havelock Island as Swaraj Island, and Neil Island as Shaheed Island. He also mentioned the plan to name 21 islands after the Param Vir Chakra awardees. The development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has become a source of inspiration for the youth of the country, he added.