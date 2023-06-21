Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Prayagraj-Kolkata Direct Flight Service to Start from July 3

Prayagraj-Kolkata Direct Flight Service to Start from July 3

Prayagraj to Kolkata direct flight to commence from July 3, boosting connectivity and tourism between the vibrant cities

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 12:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Allahabad Set to Soar High with Direct Flight to Kolkata Starting July 3

In an exciting development, Prayagraj is set to witness a major boost in connectivity as a direct flight to Kolkata will commence operations from July 3. This remarkable initiative aims to bridge the gap between the vibrant cities and open up new avenues for commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Starting July 3rd, air passengers will have the convenience of direct flights from the Civil Enclave, also known as Prayagraj Airport, to Kolkata. Alliance Air, an airline company, will operate this newly approved flight, with a schedule that has recently been released. The flight is scheduled to operate twice a week, specifically on Mondays and Fridays.

According to the flight schedule, the departure from Prayagraj to Kolkata is set for July 3rd at 12:25 pm, with an estimated arrival time in Kolkata at 2:10 pm. On the return journey, the aircraft will depart from Kolkata at 2:35 pm and land back in Prayagraj at 4:15 pm. Subsequently, the same aircraft will depart from Prayagraj Airport to Delhi at 4:40 pm.

Alliance Air has set the minimum fare for this flight at Rs 4,215. The aircraft being used for this service belongs to the ATR class and can accommodate up to 72 passengers.

    • Previously, IndiGo operated flights between Prayagraj and Kolkata, but this service was eventually discontinued. However, there has been a persistent demand to resume this flight route, particularly because it serves as a crucial gateway to the North Eastern states. Many students and service personnel have had to rely solely on the rail route to travel to these states due to the absence of a direct flight option. Presently, Prayagraj Airport offers air connectivity to 11 cities, with both IndiGo and Alliance Air providing their services.

    Furthermore, this development is set to boost tourism between the two cities. Allahabad, renowned for its spiritual significance and the majestic confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, attracts millions of visitors each year. Kolkata, on the other hand, boasts a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking architecture, and delectable cuisine that enthralls tourists from far and wide. The direct flight service will facilitate easy access for tourists, allowing them to explore the diverse offerings of both cities.

    first published: June 21, 2023, 12:47 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 12:47 IST
