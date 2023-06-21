Prayagraj-Kolkata Direct Flight Service to Start from July 3

In an exciting development, Prayagraj is set to witness a major boost in connectivity as a direct flight to Kolkata will commence operations from July 3. This remarkable initiative aims to bridge the gap between the vibrant cities and open up new avenues for commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Starting July 3rd, air passengers will have the convenience of direct flights from the Civil Enclave, also known as Prayagraj Airport, to Kolkata. Alliance Air, an airline company, will operate this newly approved flight, with a schedule that has recently been released. The flight is scheduled to operate twice a week, specifically on Mondays and Fridays.

According to the flight schedule, the departure from Prayagraj to Kolkata is set for July 3rd at 12:25 pm, with an estimated arrival time in Kolkata at 2:10 pm. On the return journey, the aircraft will depart from Kolkata at 2:35 pm and land back in Prayagraj at 4:15 pm. Subsequently, the same aircraft will depart from Prayagraj Airport to Delhi at 4:40 pm.

Alliance Air has set the minimum fare for this flight at Rs 4,215. The aircraft being used for this service belongs to the ATR class and can accommodate up to 72 passengers.