Pune Airport: Indigo Starts Six New Flights; Check Routes, Fare and More

Indigo Airlines to launch 6 new flights from Pune Airport, expanding connectivity and convenience. Pune's air travel options get a significant boost

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 18:13 IST

IndiGo (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)
IndiGo (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)

Indigo Airlines has announced the inauguration of six brand-new flights from Pune Airport, due to begin operations on June 16, 2023, in a fantastic development for Pune’s ardent travellers. These extra flights are a game-changer, vastly enhancing ease and connectivity for travellers going to various locations. Prepare to soar through the skies on these exciting new flight routes.

New Flight Routes

Pune to Delhi (Flight No. 8):

Departure: PNQ to DEL at 17:30 – 19:35

Return: DEL to PNQ at 10:55 – 13:10 (except Saturdays)

Pune to Delhi (Flight No. 9):

Departure: PNQ to DEL at 23:20 – 01:25

Return: DEL to PNQ at 20:30 – 22:35

Pune to Nagpur (Flight No. 4):

Departure: PNQ to NAG at 13:50 – 15:15

Return: NAG to PNQ at 15:45 – 16:55 (except Saturdays)

Pune to Jodhpur (Flight No. 1):

Departure: PNQ to JDH at 12:50 – 14:55 (except Wednesdays and Saturdays)

Return: JDH to PNQ at 15:30 – 17:15 (except Wednesdays and Saturdays)

Pune to Ahmedabad (Flight No. 4):

Departure: PNQ to AMD at 17:50 – 19:00

Return: AMD to PNQ at 10:30 – 11:50

Pune to Bengaluru (Flight No. 7):

Departure: PNQ to BLR at 20:40 – 22:10 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Return: BLR to PNQ at 18:35 – 20:00 (Saturdays and Sundays)

    • This amazing growth brings Indigo’s total number of takeoffs and landings at Pune Airport to an astonishing 56, marking a significant improvement in connectivity for eager travellers. Former MCCIA president Dr. Sudhir Mehta extended his sincere gratitude to the Indigo team for their constant support and dedication to Pune. He extended heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, Honorable Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke for their proactive approach in addressing requests and granting additional flight allocations to Pune Airport. These tireless efforts play a pivotal role in fortifying the city’s growth and development.

    Get ready, Pune! With these new flights, your travel dreams are about to take flight like never before. Buckle up for an unforgettable journey and embrace the travel revolution brought to you by Indigo Airlines!

    first published: June 13, 2023, 18:10 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 18:13 IST
