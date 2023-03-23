Pune Metro: Garware College-Ruby Hall Clinic Route Starting in April, List of Stations Here

Pune is about to receive a significant boost to its transportation infrastructure with the nearing completion of a new metro line. The route, which will run between Garware College Station and Ruby Hall Clinic Station, is set to begin operations in April, Times Now reported. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of March. The new line will provide much-needed connectivity to a number of important locations in the city. This includes FC Road, Jangli Maharaj Road, Balgandharva Rangmandir, PMC, RTO, Wadia College, and others.

Pune Metro Station List

Advertisement

There will be six stations between Garware College and Ruby Hall Clinic. The metro will cover Deccan, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Park, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with Shivajinagar District Court, Regional Transport Office (RTO), and Pune Railway Station.

Also Read: Now You Can Purchase Mumbai Metro Tickets Using WhatsApp, Here’s Step-by-step Guide

Interestingly, two of the stations, Deccan and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Park, have been uniquely designed in the shape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s turban, adding an artistic touch to the project. These stations are nearly 140 meters long, 26 meters high, and 28 meters wide. Coming up with the design and building the station were challenging tasks. Each iron pillar and roof sheet had to have a different length, height, and width.

Despite these challenges, construction is close to completion. The opening of the stations along this line is expected to connect important parts of the city. This includes JM Road, Balgandharva Rangmandir, Modern College, Fergusson College, and Deccan Gymkhana.

Once the construction work is finished, the Central Committee will conduct an inspection tour of the line. Following the inspection, the metro trains catering to the public will begin operations on the stretch.

Advertisement

Furthermore, work has begun to build a pedestrian bridge to connect these stations as well. The bridge will ensure easy access for commuters. Both Narayan Peth to Deccan Station and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Park Station to Shaniwar Peth will be connected by a footbridge, making it easier for people to move around the city.

The Pune metro has received a lot of flak over delays in extending service despite having been inaugurated over a year ago.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Auto News here