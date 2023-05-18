Pune Metro: Phase 2 Gains Momentum as PMC Gives In-Principle Approval, Details Inside

The work on the first phase of the Pune Metro is moving at a rapid pace. In the meantime, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has started planning the second phase.

Recent reports suggest that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given its approval in principle to Pune Metro’s second phase. Pune’s civic body had received the second phase project development plan from Maha Metro six months ago. After a nod from various departments of the Pune Municipal Corporation, the development plan of the second phase project will be presented before the standing committee. As soon as the committee gives its approval, the second segment of the metro’s path will be cleared.

Reportedly, the cost of the second phase of Pune Metro will be around Rs 12,500 crore. But, the Pune Municipal Corporation will have to bear the cost of the land acquisition only. The central and state government will each contribute 20 percent of the project cost, the remaining 60 per cent amount will be raised by Maha Metro in the form of a loan.

Pune Metro’s second phase will include the following routes - Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Wagholi, Hadapsar to Kharadi, Khadakwasla to Swargate and SNDT to Warje.

Earlier, it was widely reported that Maha Metro will soon launch the services on an 8 kilometre-long stretch from Phugewadi to Civil Court. The work on this stretch has already been completed and Maha Metro is waiting for the final clearance from the Commissioner of Rail Safety.

This route was earlier slated to be inaugurated in October 2022. But after several delays, Maha Metro is set to launch the service.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 12 km stretch on two corridors of Pune Metro. In the first corridor, the seven km stretch from Pimpri to Phugewadi was opened. Furthermore, in the second corridor, a five km stretch from Vanaz to Garware College was inaugurated.

Although Pune is expanding rapidly, its public transportation remains ill-equipped to handle the growing number of commuters. But the metro is expected to provide a convenient and affordable transport option to lakhs of travellers.