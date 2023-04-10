Railways To Start Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur Weekly Trains, Know Timings And Route

The Indian Railways has decided to start special weekly trains to manage the excess crowd boarding the trains during the holidays. For this, the Railways has decided to start train number 01043/01044, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, running via the Itarsi station.

Train No. 01043 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur Express Special weekly train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 12.15 pm on May 4, 11, 18 and 25 and June 1 and 8 (Thursday) and will reach Itarsi at 12.20 am the next day. It will depart from Itarsi at 12.30 am and reach Samastipur at 09.15 pm.

Similarly, train number 01044 Samastipur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express special train will depart from Samastipur at 11.20 pm on May 5, 12, 19 and 26, and June 2 and 9 (Friday), which will reach Itarsi at 07.55 pm the next day. It will depart from Itarsi at 08.05 pm and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 07.40 am on the third day.

This train will have a total of 22 LHB coaches, including 6 air-conditioned 3rd class coaches, 6 sleeper class coaches, 8 general coaches, 1 SLRD and 1 generator car. This train will have halts at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chhivki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur stations.

In India, many special trains run during festivals such as Diwali, Eid and Christmas, to help people reach their hometowns. These trains often have additional coaches added to them to accommodate the large numbers of passengers.

Time and again, the Indian Railways keeps making changes to train timings to improve passengers’ experience and ensure smooth management of the operational load. In a step towards the same direction, it was announced last month that train numbers 13201 and 13202 Patna-Lokmanya Tilak-Patna Express will now have a new halt at Nepanagar station, which falls in between the Khandwa and Burhanpur stations of Bhusaval division, for the next six months. This decision will benefit people who want to travel to and from Nepanagar but could not due to the unavailability of a stoppage there.

