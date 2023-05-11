Railways To Start Puri-Gangasagar Grand Kashi Yatra From Indore On May 16

Indian Railways has started operating Bharat Gaurav tourist trains promoting the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’. DRM PRO Subedar Singh said that similarly Bharat Gaurav tourist train is being operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) for the pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh. This train will leave for Puri-Gangasagar Grand Kashi Yatra from Indore on May 16.

The train will cover Indore, Ujjain, Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal), Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Anuppur stations of Madhya Pradesh. Passengers will be able to board this train from these stations. The tour package is for 10 days and 9 nights.

The Bharat Gaurav tourist train will also cover sightseeing places of Puri, Gangasagar, Kolkata, Baidyanath, Varanasi and Ayodhya. There will be 3 air-conditioned and 8 sleeper class coaches for passengers on this train.

During the entire journey, passengers will be provided with tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a night rest/bathing facility in a non-AC standard hotel. Non-AC tourist buses will be provided for local tours. There will be an accident insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh included in the ticket itself.

Interested tourists can book their tour packages online on the IRCTC website by visiting www.irctourism.com and also through authorised agents. For more information and booking in this regard, you can contact IRCTC’s Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore railway station offices at the following phone numbers.

Bhopal numbers- 8287931656, 8287931725, 9321901861, 9321901862

Indore numbers- 0731-2522200, 8287931723, 9321901866, 8297931656

Jabalpur numbers- 0761-299 8807, 9321901832, 8287931656, 9987931725, 9321901862

Let us tell you that Bharat Gaurav tourist trains are an initiative of Indian Railways to promote the concept of operating tourist trains on theme-based circuits. These trains are run to showcase the rich cultural heritage of India. To date, 26 trips of Bharat Gaurav trains have been operated which covered around 22 states and 4 Union Territories. The Journeys on these trains will be on diverse circuits and will be provided in the form of tour packages with services like off-board travel and excursions by buses, stay-at hotels, tour guides, meals, travel insurance, etc to ensure a comfortable journey.