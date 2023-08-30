Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi Metro to Run Nearly 106 Extra Trains, Details Here

Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Delhi metro authorities informed that the authorities will deploy the DMRC's personnel on most of the stations to cater crowd on Raksha Bandhan.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 11:09 IST

Delhi, India

Image used for Representation

Raksha Bandhan is here and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is leaving no stone unturned to make the occasion special this year. The metro authorities on Tuesday confirmed that it will run more than 105 extra train trips on its operated routes, which will allow commuters an easy travel on the auspicious day.

Extra Ticket Counters on Crowded Stations

Amid this, the Delhi metro authorities also informed that the authorities will deploy the DMRC’s personnel on most of the stations, which usually witness rush even on normal days. The team will not only cater the rush, but will help the commuters by setting up the extra ticket counters for them.

Additional  metro trains on Standby

Principal Executive Director of DMRC, Anuj Dayal said there will be extra trains on standby too, and will start providing the service, if needed. He also urged the passengers to avoid long queues at ticket counters and use the DMRC’s application online to generate tickets or any other related information.

    Meanwhile, it has been informed by the Delhi Metro today that it has unlocked a historic milestone by registering 68.16 lakh passengers on Monday. It is the highest single-day passengers number till date.

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: August 30, 2023, 09:31 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 11:09 IST
