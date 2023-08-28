Ranchi to Jamshedpur in Only 2 Hours Now, New Scenic Shortcut Unlocked: Nitin Gadkari

In a groundbreaking development, the travel time between Ranchi and Jamshedpur has been slashed to an astonishing 2 hours, thanks to a newly inaugurated scenic shortcut.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari shared the drone shots of the same via his official twitter account. However, the images have been captured by a vlogger @rsliveIndia.

Advertisement

Commuters and travel enthusiasts alike are abuzz with excitement as this innovative project promises not just convenience, but also a breathtaking journey through some of Jharkhand’s most captivating landscapes.

Furthermore, this ambitious undertaking has been realized through meticulous planning and engineering excellence, resulting in a more direct and time-efficient route between the two major cities.

The new route takes advantage of the state’s natural topography, providing travelers with a picturesque experience that was previously unheard of on the regular route. The lush greenery, rolling hills, and scenic vistas make the journey itself a memorable experience.