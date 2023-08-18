Rapido Equips 1000+ Delhi Autos with Seatbelts and Rain Curtains

Rapido, the foremost auto-tech aggregator in India, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative set to outfit more than 1000 auto rickshaws in Delhi with essential safety features – seatbelts and rain curtains.

This groundbreaking move underscores Rapido’s dedication to revolutionizing road safety practices and redefining the commuter experience.

Rapido’s auto rickshaws operating in busy South Delhi neighbourhoods (Malviya Nagar, Saket, and Sarojini Nagar), Noida’s thriving sectors (6 & Kaushambi Metro), vibrant Greater Noida (Knowledge Park), and dynamic Sector 30 in Gurugram are now decked out with the most cutting-edge safety additions. This strategic initiative amplifies Rapido’s commitment to nurturing road safety consciousness, amplifying customer trust, and elevating the quality of rides.

Advertisement

Elaborating on these groundbreaking steps towards road safety, Pavan Guntupalli, the visionary co-founder of Rapido Auto, articulated, “Autos in our country have long been bereft of comprehensive safety mechanisms to cushion the impact of accidents. As conscientious service providers, we have taken it upon ourselves to spearhead a paradigm shift in this domain. Our unwavering focus has been on sensitizing our passengers about the imperative of road safety. This very determination propels us to integrate life-saving seatbelts and rain curtains into our auto fleet, thereby ensuring an all-encompassing sense of security for our riders. This revolutionary leap has already been embraced in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, and our resolve remains steadfast to extend this pioneering practice across all our operational cities."

Adding another feather to its cap, Rapido Auto has forged strategic alliances with city traffic police departments spanning the expanse of the nation. These collaborations have manifested in comprehensive safety awareness initiatives, encompassing vital CPR and basic life support training for their captains. A particularly captivating mime program has taken center stage at key traffic junctions in urban epicenters such as Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Madurai.