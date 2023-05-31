Renault India Revs Up to Success, Surpasses 9 Lakh Vehicle Sales Milestone

Renault India, the leading European automaker in the country, has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing 9,00,000 vehicle sales. With this accomplishment, Renault India solidifies its position as one of the youngest and fastest-growing car manufacturers in the Indian market.

The company attributes its success to its innovative and disruptive product portfolio, unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, expansive network, rural-focused strategy, and pioneering marketing initiatives. Renault India has consistently delivered unique products, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled customer experiences, earning the trust and loyalty of Indian consumers.

Over the past 11 years, Renault India has pushed the boundaries of excellence by introducing industry-first advanced safety features across its product lineup. The company’s diverse range of offerings caters to the varying needs and preferences of Indian customers. Moreover, Renault India has forged strong partnerships with dealerships nationwide, ensuring an unmatched ownership experience for its valued customers. With over 450 sales and 530 service touchpoints strategically placed, the company has been able to provide personalized support and assistance to every customer.

As Renault India celebrates this remarkable milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer experiences. With a strong foundation, an expanding network, and a customer-centric approach, Renault is well-positioned for continued success and growth in the Indian automotive market. Notable models in Renault’s leading product line-up in India include the KIGER, TRIBER, and KWID.

Since its launch in 2021, the Renault KIGER has quickly gained popularity as a stunning, smart, and sporty B-SUV. Positioned as one of the most affordable options in the compact SUV segment, the KIGER offers cost-effective maintenance without compromising on performance. Recently, Renault India refreshed the KIGER’s variant portfolio, enhancing its value proposition and incorporating class-leading safety features. Powered by a world-class turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, the KIGER delivers both exceptional performance and an impressive fuel efficiency of 20.62 KM/L. It’s worth noting that the KIGER has been awarded a remarkable 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, a renowned global car assessment program.

The Renault TRIBER has earned accolades for its outstanding quality, modularity, and attractive design coupled with superior value packaging. With the best-in-class seating space in all rows, accommodating up to seven adults comfortably in less than 4 meters, the TRIBER offers exceptional versatility. It also boasts one of the largest boot spaces, measuring 625L, in its category. The TRIBER prioritizes safety with its impressive 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP.

Launched in 2015, the Renault KWID has been a game-changer in terms of design, innovation, and modernity. Redefining the entry segment in India, the KWID features a contemporary SUV-inspired design language, best-in-class features, and an economical cost of ownership. With 98 percent localization levels, the KWID stands as a strong testament to Renault’s commitment to the “Make in India" initiative.

Renault India’s remarkable achievement of surpassing 900,000 vehicle sales sets a new industry benchmark, reflecting the brand’s dedication to delivering exceptional products and experiences to its valued customers. As Renault continues to innovate and expand its presence in India, it aims to cement its position as a trusted and beloved brand in the hearts of Indian car buyers.