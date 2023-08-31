Renault Nissan Completes 15 Years in India, Set to Unveil 6 New Models Including EVs

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has evolved from a mere foundation stone to a ground-breaking powerhouse of automotive innovation over a timeline of 15 years.

On August 26, 2008, RNAIPL began its glorious journey from its location at Oragadam, the centre of the automotive dynamo, on the outskirts of Chennai. RNAIPL is now recognised as a leading automobile manufacturer for both domestic and international markets, with a production history that includes over 2.5 million Renault and Nissan vehicles.

The foundation stone laid by RNAIPL signalled the beginning of what would soon become a cutting-edge manufacturing plant, which was a significant development. A decade and a half later, RNAIPL remains an outstanding example of excellence, set to unveil an exciting lineup of six new models, including two EVs.

15 Remarkable RNAIPL Milestones