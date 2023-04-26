Now Get Your Driving License with 30 Different Documents, Details Inside

The Road Transport Ministry is set to expand the list of acceptable documents for proof of identity, address, and age, for getting a license or registration certificate. At present, documents like Aadhaar, voter ID card or passport are required if you want to get a driving license or get your vehicle registered.

According to Times of India, authorities are now planning to include documents like service certificates of central and state government employees issued by a gazetted officer, Kisan photograph passbook, ration cards or PDS photograph cards, disability ID cards and marriage certificates issued by the government as proof of identity, address and age. The new list of acceptable documents will include as many as 30 documents. Additionally, transgender ID cards or certificates issued by the government will also be considered as valid documents.

The motive behind this move by the road transport ministry is to offer more options for documents to get a driving license or registration certificate.

At the same time, an Aadhaar card, voter ID and passport remain the most preferred documents for proof of identity, address, and age.

The set or the proposed documents not more than one year will be accepted for proof of identity and address. Similarly, a Class 10 mark sheet or any other certificate issued by a recognised board will be enough to establish proof of identity and age. The ministry’s proposal includes accepting a long-term visa along with a foreign passport (both valid or expired) of origin country issued to minority communities of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, namely Sikhs, Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians, as a valid document. It can be said that the process to get a driving license will certainly get more convenient after this decision of the road transport ministry. In February, news surfaced that driving tests in Delhi will be completely automated soon.

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 governs the issuance of driving license and registration certificate across the country. Rule 4 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules provides the list of documents which can be submitted as proof of correct address and age for obtaining a driving license.

