Ridermania 2023: Early Bird Registrations Open, Dates and Schedule Announced

The yearly motorcycle and music festival named Ridermania by Royal Enfield is back again! This year, the much-awaited three days of pure motorcycling, music, and art festival will be themed Motoverse 2023, which will be held at Goa’s Vagator. As per the official detail shared by the brand, the event will kickstart from November 24, and will continue till 26, this year.

Interested two-wheeler enthusiasts who want to be part of this crazy event, now can register themselves here by clicking HERE. They will be experiencing a true biking culture with some of the greatest riders, artists, musicians, and storytellers from all across the country.

What expect from Ridermania 2023