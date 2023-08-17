Rishikesh: Two-Wheelers Banned on Ram Jhula Bridge by Govt, Here's Why

The Uttarakhand’s authorities on Thursday announced the complete ban of the two-wheelers movement on one of the famous spots Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh.

It has been reported that the decision by the official comes after witnessing great damage on supporting the wire of the bridge, caused by the non-stop rain from the past few days,

No Two-Wheeler Movement on Ram Jhula Bridge

While confirming the news, one of the officials said that the Pauri police and other authorities are taking strict measures, ensuring no two-wheeler movement takes place on the bridge, which is already in poor condition due to heavy rain.

Ram Jhula Bridge’s Supporting Wire Damaged

The official also stated that the Bridge has witnessed a few damages including on the wires and flooring, which forced the authorities to take the take regarding the same. Amid the flood-like situation in Rishikesh, where the water level flows above the danger level, the administration also suggested public to avoid near the Ganga river.

Movement Banned on Ram Jhula Bridge Earlier

This is not the first time the movement has been banned on Ram Jhula Bridge. Earlier, last year, the same situation was reported, when the administration stopped the movment on the bridge after a team of experts told them most of the parts had been lost or can not take much load.

Uttarakhand CM conducted Aerial Servey