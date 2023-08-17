Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Rishikesh: Two-Wheelers Banned on Ram Jhula Bridge by Govt, Here's Why

Rishikesh: Two-Wheelers Banned on Ram Jhula Bridge by Govt, Here's Why

The official stated that the Bridge has witness a few damages including on the wires and flooring, caused by the rain, which forced them to take the decision.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 18:18 IST

Rishikesh, India

Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh. (Photo: ANI)
Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh. (Photo: ANI)

The Uttarakhand’s authorities on Thursday announced the complete ban of the two-wheelers movement on one of the famous spots Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh.

It has been reported that the decision by the official comes after witnessing great damage on supporting the wire of the bridge, caused by the non-stop rain from the past few days,

No Two-Wheeler Movement on Ram Jhula Bridge

While confirming the news, one of the officials said that the Pauri police and other authorities are taking strict measures, ensuring no two-wheeler movement takes place on the bridge, which is already in poor condition due to heavy rain.

Advertisement

Ram Jhula Bridge’s Supporting Wire Damaged

The official also stated that the Bridge has witnessed a few damages including on the wires and flooring, which forced the authorities to take the take regarding the same. Amid the flood-like situation in Rishikesh, where the water level flows above the danger level, the administration also suggested public to avoid near the Ganga river.

Movement Banned on Ram Jhula Bridge Earlier

This is not the first time the movement has been banned on Ram Jhula Bridge. Earlier, last year, the same situation was reported, when the administration stopped the movment on the bridge after a team of experts told them most of the parts had been lost or can not take much load.

Uttarakhand CM conducted Aerial Servey

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami aerial surveyed the flood-affected areas in Rishikesh. He also deployed a team of experts including NDRF and SDRF in the worst rain-hit areas, and instructed them to help general public.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 17:50 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 18:18 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App