Rolls Royce Accident: Who is Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu, injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Mishap

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 10:59 IST

Vikas Malu - Kuber Group Director (Photo: FPJ)

A horrific accident has been reported from Haryana’s Nuh, where a multi-crore Rolls Royce Phantom rammed into an oil tanker. It has been reported that the incident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda expressway, where the victim named Vikas Malu, director of Kuber group, luckily survived with some serious injuries, while two passengers who were in the oil tanker lost their lives on the spot.

The report says that when the vehicle collided with the tanker on the highway, the luxury car’s speed was recorded at around 230 km per hour. As soon as the vehicle witnessed a massive hit, it caught fire in no time, after which injured ones were taken out and shifted to a hospital in Gurgaon. The report also revealed that those who died, have been identified as Rampreet, and Kuldeep.

Take a look at the Visual of Accident

In the video, it can be seen that the car worth Rs more than 10 crore is fully covered with fire. From body to doors to front fascia, every single piece has been impacted by the massive collision.

Mallu’s Lawyer says that when the incident took place, the industrialist was sitting on the passenger’s seat. However, his statement is yet to be recorded.

Who is Vikas Malu?

    • A business tycoon, Vikas Malu is the owner and the director of the famous Kuber Group, which deals with tobacco products. According to some reports, Malu’s business has been spread across more than 49 countries and has been performing well globally.

    Apart from being a business person, he is also quite active on social media platforms, especially on Instagram, where he has more than 15 thousand followers. His social media is flooded with a lot of photos, where he can be seen posing with famous actors and singers including Ranveer Singh And Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

    first published: August 26, 2023, 16:03 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 10:59 IST
